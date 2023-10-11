India launches 'Operation Ajay' to evacuate Indians from war-hit Israel

India is launching 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return of Indians from war-hit Israel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. He said special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place. "Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," the foreign minister said in a tweet.

Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return.



Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place.



Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 11, 2023

The Indian Embassy in Israel has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights, the embassy said.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs set up a 24-hour Control Room to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance. The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline.

In view of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up at @MEAIndia to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.



In addition, 24-hour emergency helplines have been set up at @indemtel & @ROIRamallah.



Press… pic.twitter.com/FpZqflngOh — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2023

Israel is engaged in a war with Hamas, a militant organisation that controls Gaza. The war broke out after Hamas carried out a surprise attack in Israel, killing thousands of civilians including foreigners. At least ten Nepali students in Israel were also killed in the attacks carried out by Hamas. In a retaliatory action, Israel has been bombarding Gaza to dismantle the terror infrastructure of Hamas in the enclave.