Over 33,000 complaints, appeals pending in CIC: Government

Over 33,000 complaints and appeals are pending with the Central Information Commission, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"As far as Central Information Commission is concerned, 33,487 number of second appeals/complaints are pending as on November 28, 2019," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said the government has started a web portal whereby Right to Information (RTI) applications can be filed online by Indian citizens, including those who are living abroad.

An Indian citizen can file RTI application online through RTI online web-portal, having URL www.rtionline.gov.in, the minister said.

The prescribed fee for RTI application can also be paid online through a payment gateway of State Bank of India by way of internet banking of State Bank of India and its associate banks and by using Rupay card, debit/credit cards of Master/Visa, he said.

This facility at present is available for 2,271 public authorities of the government of India, Singh said.

He said all the states have been requested by the Personnel Ministry in 2013 to explore the feasibility of implementing online RTI in their respective states.

"National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been requested to provide technical support such as software and source code to the state governments who desire to replicate the web portal for online filing of RTI applications at state level," the minister said.

Also Read: Cabinet clears Personal Data Protection Bill; to be placed before Parliament

Also Read: Cabinet clears launch of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund

Also Read: Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma congratulate Google CEO Sundar Pichai for bigger role in Alphabet