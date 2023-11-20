PM Modi consoles Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in dressing room after loss in World Cup final; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the Indian players, including captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, after India lost the mega World Cup final to Australia on Sunday. The Prime Minister, who was in Ahmedabad to watch the match, visited the dressing room after the heartbreaking loss.
The Indian skipper was seen crying while walking out of the field after losing the clash. The mood was also somber in the dressing room. The Prime Minister visited the dressing room and comforted the players. He was seen holding the hands of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. PM Modi also met Indian head coach Rahul Dravid.
The Prime Minister was accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah in the dressing room of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. PM Modi penned a heartfelt message to the team, saying that the entire country is proud of India's campaign in the World Cup and that they stood by the team in the difficult moment.
"Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup were noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he said in a social media post, while also congratulating the Australian team for their heroics at one of the biggest stages of world cricket.
Earlier in the day, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami shared a picture of him with PM Modi. "Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!" he wrote on X.
