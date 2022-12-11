PM Modi inaugurates Phase-I of Nagpur Metro, takes a ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur Metro rail and laid the foundation stone of the second phase of the project, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore. Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Patil Danve were resent on the occasion of the inauguration of Phase I of the Nagpur Metro rail project.

On board the Nagpur Metro, Prime Minister @narendramodi interacts with students and citizens https://t.co/NB45RIPMYf — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) December 11, 2022

After inaugurating the first phase, PM Modi took a ride on Nagpur Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri. purchased his ticket at Freedom Park station of the Nagpur Metro. He also interacted with students.

PM Modi flagged off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore.

Also, PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express. He inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and undertook a tour of the highway.

The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways. Passing through Maharashtra’s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik, Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game-changer in providing a major boost to the economic development of Maharashtra.

The expressway will help in the development of 24 districts in Maharashtra including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra.

In Nagpur, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation rail projects worth more than 1500 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health (NIO), Nagpur, and the Nag river pollution abatement project, Nagpur.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate ‘Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Chandrapur’ to the nation and inaugurate ‘Centre for Research, Management and Control of Hemoglobinopathies, Chandrapur’.