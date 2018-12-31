PM Modi lays foundation of 50 MW LNG-based power project in Andaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 50 MW LNG-based power project at Hope Town in South Andaman, the Power Ministry said.

The PM also inaugurated two projects on clean cooking and electric mobility in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the Foundation stone of the 50 MW LNG based power project on December 30, 2018, at Hope Town, South Andaman. The power plant to be established by wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) at cost of Rs 387.80 crore in 18 months is expected to significantly improve the quality of life of the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and give a boost to economic development in the area," the ministry said.

Introducing 99 Tsunami Shelter Homes to a clean, comfortable and hassle-free cooking option, the PM distributed Solar PV-based induction cookstoves to households at Chouldari village, the ministry said in a separate statement.

"He flagged off 20 electric vehicles here that will be handed over to the Andaman & Nicobar Administration," it said.

The scheme includes installation and commissioning of 99 induction cookstoves with associated accessories like one kW PV modules, lithium-ion battery, power inverter, charge controller etc.

The adoption of e-mobility by Andaman & Nicobar Administration will help them save over 33,280 litres of diesel every year leading to a reduction of over 89.2 tonnes of CO2 emission annually. Creating a robust supporting infrastructure is equally crucial for the promotion of e-mobility, the statement added.

