PM Modi-led Yoga Day event at UN HQ creates Guinness World Record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic Yoga Day event at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for seeing the participation of most nationalities in a Yoga session. At least 135 countries were represented at the Yoga session, which was attended by many top personalities including American actor Richard Gere and New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Michael Empric, Guinness World Records official adjudicator, presented the certificate to Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"Today there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today in New York, at the UN, they have 135. It is a new Guinness world records title," Michael Empric said.

Denise Scotto, the moderator of Yoga Day at the UN HQ in New York, said she was honoured to be able to introduce PM Modi. "India feels like it's my spiritual home along with Italy where my family is from," she said.