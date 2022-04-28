PM Modi, Ratan Tata inaugurate 7 state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in Assam on Thursday. PM Modi and Tata also laid the foundation of seven new cancer centres in Assam.

The Prime Minister visited the Assam Medical College in the Dibrugarh district. Here he dedicated the Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation. He also dedicated six more cancer hospitals - in Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat - to the nation at a public function at Dibrugarh's Khanikar ground. He also laid the foundation of seven more new cancer hospitals in Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat.

"Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I've been told 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in few months," said PM Modi at the pubic function, reported ANI.

"Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty; I pray for your health... our govt has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, 'swachhata'. New testing centers are being opened up in the country," the Prime Minister added.

"I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognizes & is recognized by all," said Ratan Tata at the ceremony.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is in the process of building an affordable cancer care network with 17 cancer care hospitals across the state. This is expected to become South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network.

The project will be completed phase-wise. Ten hospitals are marked under Phase 1, seven of which are completed and were dedicated to the nation on Thursday, while three are at various levels of construction. Phase 2 includes the construction of seven new cancer hospitals.

