PUBG Mobile's Vikendi map available for matchmaking; all you need to know

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile's Vikendi snow map is finally available for matchmaking for Indian gamers. Tencent Games, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has finally enabled Vikendi's game play, 24 hours after it was made available for download. Earlier, PUBG Mobile's official Twitter handle had announced that the new map will be presented for matchmaking from December 21 at 5:30AM (IST).

Vikendi snow map is the fourth map that has been added to PUBG mobile after Miramar, Erangel, and Sanhok. Earlier on December 20, support for a 6km x 6km Vikendi snow map was added with the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update. The download size of the new map is 134.2MB on both Android and iOS. However, before downloading the map, you'll also need to download the latest PUBG Mobile update and that has a download size of 2.1GB on iOS and 1.6GB on Android.

Vikendi snow map, an isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic, is smaller than urban landscape of Erangel and the desert Miramar but is larger than tropical Sanhok which is 4km x 4km. The snow map brings in a lot of detail and the changes are not just superficial. It is filled with varied terrain and also has giant cosmodrome with towers and satellites, a dino park, and a castle.

Post the download, users will be able to pick the Vikendi snow map for solo, duo and squad games. The update will also bring a brand new item exclusive to the map; the G36C Assault Rifle (which replaces the SCAR on Vikendi). The map also includes vehicles, snowmobiles along with satellites and towers spread across the landscape.

PUBG will soon release a new patch to add new elements to the game, including different vehicle dynamics, footprints and vehicle tracks and more.

Edited By: Udit Verma

