Qatar reduces sentences of 8 ex-Indian Navy officers on death row; MEA says in touch with legal team on next step

A Qatari court has reduced the sentences given to eight former Indian Navy personnel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. These eight personnel were convicted last month in connection with an alleged case of espionage. "We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the MEA said.

The MEA said the detailed judgment is awaited. "We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps."

The ministry said that the Indian Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. "We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities."

On October 26, Qatar's Court of First Instance gave the death penalty to the eight former Navy officers, who worked with private company Al Dahra. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case. Days later, an appeal was filed against the death sentence.

The Indian nationals were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.

''Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,'' the MEA said in its statement.

Earlier this month, the MEA informed that the Indian ambassador to Qatar met on December 3 with eight former Indian Navy personnel. In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said two hearings on the appeal against the death sentence had already taken place. "We are closely following the matter and extending all legal and consular assistance...Our ambassador got consular access to meet all eight of them in prison on December 3."