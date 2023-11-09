'Qudrat Ka Nizam taking flight to Lahore': Pakistan stare at World Cup exit as New Zealand dominate Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

Pakistan's World Cup 2023 run has virtually ended as New Zealand handed a resounding defeat to Sri Lanka at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. With this win, the Kiwis have almost booked their semi-final clash with India on November 15 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

After losing to Afghanistan and South Africa, Babar Azam's team was on the brink of exit from the World Cup. However, their back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand brought them back into the reckoning. All they needed was one more win against England and New Zealand's defeat against Sri Lanka. But that did not happen on Thursday as Kane Williamson's team overwhelmingly prevailed over Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka by chasing down a 172-run target in less than 24 overs.

If NZ wins, Pakistan needs to beat England by 1947 runs. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 9, 2023

Social media is flooded with reactions on Pakistan's chances for the coveted semi-final spot. When Babar Azam's team recorded their biggest victory in this season while chasing 400-plus runs against New Zealand, Pakistani fans erupted in joy and said that was 'Kudrat Ka Nizam' (that roughly means, nature will take its own course).

But New Zealand's domination has changed the equation for Babar Azam's team, which is running behind the Kiwis in terms of points and net run rate. Now, Pakistan will have to defeat England by 275 runs or chase down the target in just 2.3 overs - which looks a daunting task.

Qualification scenario for Pakistan:



Score 300, restrict England to 13.



Score 400, restrict England to 112.



Score 450, restrict England to 162.



Score 500, restrict England at 211. pic.twitter.com/dv6GFKbyf0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2023

"Sun Shining in Bangalore. Sri Lanka 5 wickets down. Boult back in form. Qudrat ka Nizam has taken a flight back to Lahore," said one social media user describing the situation.

Sun Shining in Bangalore.



Sri Lanka 5 wickets down.



Boult back in form.



Qudrat ka Nizam has taken a flight back to Lahore. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 9, 2023

Pakistan were also hoping that Bengaluru's erratic weather may play a rescue act as a washout of the match would have helped the Men in Green. A few spells of showers were predicted early in the game but the skyline was clear over Bengaluru.

Zakir Khan, a Pakistani cricket fan, suggested that the team needed to take care of the run rate from the first game. "This might be the second consecutive time that Pakistan will miss out WC SF spot on net run rate."

Take care of your net run rate from Game 1. This might be the second consecutive time that Pakistan will miss out WC SF spot on net run rate.#SLvNZ — Zakir Khan (@QEATrophy) November 9, 2023

Ahmad, who describes himself as a cricket lover, said that this Pakistan team didn't deserve to be in the semi-final keeping in view of their 4 lost matches, especially against Afghanistan. "But still as everyone else supporting their teams we are doing the same but with more energy. It's done for us!"

In my honest opinion this Pakistan team didn’t deserve to be in Semi Final keeping in view of their 4 lost matches especially against Afghanistan 🇦🇫, But still as everyone else supporting their teams we are doing the same but with more energy.



It’s done for us !



#NZvsSL #CWC23 — Ahmad (@AhmadSpeakss) November 9, 2023

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said: "I guess Sri Lanka didn't want an India vs Pakistan semi-final."

I guess Sri Lanka didn’t want a India v Pakistan semi final !!!!!! #CWC23 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 9, 2023

Whoever comes at four in the points table will face India in the semi-final. Cricket fans wanted a clash between India and Pakistan in the semi-final because of the rivalry between both countries. The first semi-final will be played at Wankhede Stadium on November 15 and the second will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 16.