Race 3 Day 1 box office collection: Salman's Eid release becomes biggest opener of 2018 with almost Rs 30 crore

Salman Khan's latest Eid offering, Race 3, has been well-received with almost Rs 30 crore on its first day at the box office. The movie raked in Rs 29.17 crore on its opening day, pipping Baaghi 2, Padmavat, Veere Di Wedding and PadMan to become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2018. Although Race 3 earnings took a hit due to pre-Eid celebrations, the movie is expected to do well over the course of the weekend.

#Race3 records a GIGANTIC START, despite pre-Eid making a dent in its business... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Fri 29.17 cr. India biz... With #Eid festivities commencing today [Sat], #Race3 is expected to post MASSIVE NUMBERS. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018 Opening Day biz... 1. #Race3 29.17 cr 2. #Baaghi2 25.10 cr 3. #Padmaavat 19 cr [Thu release; incl Wed previews 24 cr] 4. #VeereDiWedding 10.70 cr 5. #PadMan 10.26 cr India biz. [Hollywood films not included] - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018

On the topic of first day box office collections, Race 3 has also posted one of the biggest openers among Salman Khan's Eid offerings. It has the third biggest day 1 box office collection for a Salman Khan movie released on Eid after Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger.

Also, market experts are expecting big things from Race 3 given past three Salman-starrers have entered the Rs 100-crore club within the first three days of their release. That is why the three days numbers of Race 3 "are being eyed with enthusiasm", as per Adarsh.

In the past, three Salman starrers have crossed 100 cr mark in *3 days*:#BajrangiBhaijaan 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun]#Sultan 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri]#TigerZindaHai 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun]#Race3 *3 days* numbers are being eyed with enthusiasm. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 16, 2018

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is the latest instalment of the action-thriller series. Apart from Salman Khan, the cast includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The movie has garnered mixed reviews from experts.