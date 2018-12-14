Rafale deal: After SC verdict, Rajnath Singh says Rahul Gandhi maligned India's image globally

The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations leveled by Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage, says Rajnath Singh soon after the Supreme Court on Friday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government on Rafale deal.

Senior leader and union home minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress President tried to mislead public for political benefit, and maligned India's image globally. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the house and to the people of the country.

Also Read: Rafale deal: Supreme Court gives clean chit to Narendra Modi govt

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, says that in our opinion the Supreme Court judgement is totally wrong, the campaign will certainly not drop and we will decide if we will file a review petition on Rafale deal.

Commenting on the apex court verdict, Saugata Roy,TMC said that the Supreme Court said what it thinks was right but the political parties demand a JPC probe into Rafale deal.

Congress's Anand Sharma said that there is no reason for PM and BJP Govt to celebrate Supreme Court order which in itself is contradictory. Honourable SC has said it won't be proper for it to go into details on Rafale Deal, he added.

Also Read: Anil Ambani welcomes Supreme Court verdict; says falsity of wild, baseless allegations against Reliance Group established

Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled out an investigation into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets worth Rs 58,000 crore.

The Modi government has come under fire from the opposition Congress and other parties for allegation of corruption over the pricing details of the Rafale deal. Opposition parties had raised the issue of corruption in Rafale deal on a war footing in the recently held state elections of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana.