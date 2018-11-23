Rajinikanth's 2.0 inches closer to recovering production cost even before release

Director Shankar's 2.0 is hardly a week away from its release. The costliest film in the Indian cinema's history is all set to hit the screens on November 29. The movie will also be the first Indian film to be entirely shot in 3D.

2.0's producers Lyca claims the movie would not compromise on any technical aspect to make sure it'll be a first global Indian film. Lyca has produced this movie with a budget of nearly Rs 500 crore.

Lyca has already planned ways to recover the movie's production cost. The production has pre-sold satellite rights for Rs 120 crore and the digital rights for Rs 60 crore for all three versions of the movie, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The distribution rights were sold to individual distributors in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala for Rs 70 crore, Rs 25 crore and Rs 15 crore, respectively. The distributors in Telangana-Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, won't share their profits with Lyca. The distributors in the northern region will share the profits with Lyca at a pre-defined ratio. The film's pre-distribution rights were sold for Rs 80 crore in the northern India. Lyca has kept the distribution rights of overseas and Tamil Nadu for itself.

As per an estimate, the filmmakers are around Rs 130 crore short of recovering the budget of the movie. Recovering this amount in Tamil Nadu and overseas markets would not be a problem for the makers of 2.0, considering the buzz around the Rajinikanth movie.

If Rajinikanth's 2.0 lives up to the hype, producers are expected to earn around Rs 85 crore in Tamil Nadu. Sarkar is looking forward to achieving $10 million worldwide, and the makers hope to cross the benchmark in its opening weekend. Lyca expects a distributor share of minimum Rs 50 crore from the overseas collection.

With a budget over Rs 550 crore, Rajinikanth's 2.0 is the first film in the Tamil film industry to earn more than Rs 100 crore before its release. The movie will release in around 10,000 screens worldwide, along with 6,600-6,800 screens in India. This will break the record of Baahubali 2, which released in as many as 6,500 domestic screens and 9,000 across the world.

Apart from Enthiran and Shivaji, 2.0 is the third collaboration between Rajinikanth and director Shankar. The movie also stars Amy Jackson.

