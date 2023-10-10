Ratan Tata most followed entrepreneur on X, ahead of Anand Mahindra, Sundar Pichai: Report

Industrialist Ratan Tata is the most followed entrepreneur on social media, with 12.6 million followers on X, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2023. He is ahead of Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, by a substantial margin even though Mahindra added the highest number of followers in one year. Tata's follower count grew by 8 lakhs while Mahindra's numbers grew by 11 lakh.

Besides Tata and Mahindra, among the top ten most followed entrepreneurs are Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna (66 lakhs), Google CEO Sundar Pichai (53), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (30), Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani (25), Ronnie Screwvala (20), Harsh Vardhan Goenka (18), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (), and Uday Kotak (11).

Hurun also released the 12th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India. In the list, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Niraj Bajaj made a remarkable return, replacing Vinod Adani & family of Adani Group and Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani surged to the top spot, surpassing Gautam Adani, whose wealth more than halved in the last year. Ambani leads Adani, the second-ranked billionaire, by more than Rs 3,30,000 crore. Vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla and family maintained their position, with a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in wealth.

Among the top 10 entrepreneurs, only retail magnate Damani and last year's leader, Gautam Adani, experienced a decline in net worth. After a decade, four individuals have retained their positions in the India Top 10, with Mukesh Ambani leading the list, followed by ArcelorMittal's LN Mittal, Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi, and HCL founder Shiv Nadar.

Mukesh Ambani was in the second position in last year's report when Adani topped the list. However, due to Hindenburg's scathing report, Adani suffered a massive decline in his wealth this year. Adani experienced a staggering decrease in wealth amounting to Rs 6.19 lakh crore within a year. This represented the most substantial annual wealth decline ever recorded for an individual since the inception of the Hurun India Rich List.