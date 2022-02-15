RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 950 Assistant posts announced

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced vacancies for 950 Assistant posts and will soon begin the registration process. Candidates will be appointed across the country in various offices of the Bank.



According to the notification, the application process will begin on February 17, 2022.



Here's how aspirants can apply:



Those interested and eligible can apply for the posts through the official website at rbi.org.in. The online application process will begin February 17, 2022 and will end on March 8, 2022. The RBI exam will be conducted on March 26- 27.



RBI Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

The desired education qualification for the candidates applying for the Assistant posts is a graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates). Candidates applying for the post of Assistant must be between 20-28 years of age.



A candidate belonging to the ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognised university or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defense service.



Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online examination (Phase-I and Phase-II) and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).



Apply online

Eligible candidates must visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in before March 8, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Application fees of Rs 450 should be paid through debit card, credit card, and net banking.