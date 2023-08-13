Resumption of yatra in Nuh: Hindu group gets conditional nod for mahapanchayat in Palwal

The Haryana Police have granted permission to a Hindu group to hold a mahapanchayat in Palwal to discuss the preparations to resume Vishva Hindu Parishad's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was disrupted after stone pelting on July 31. The mahapanchayat was originally planned to be held in Nuh's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the law and order situation.

Palwal SP, Lokender Singh, said the permission has been granted on several conditions. "Hate speech is prohibited. Our team will keep an eye on each and every person and action will be taken against people for any wrong action."

The mahapanchayat was held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, took part. The police said a gathering of around 500 people has been allowed for the mahapanchayat and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.

The mahapanchayat took place at Pondri village in Palwal, which borders Nuh. The gathering discussed the resumption of the VHP's procession, which was abruptly halted after stones were pelted at the procession in Nuh. The procession was attacked by mobs, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

India Today reported that at the mahapanchayat, Haryana Gau Rakshak Dal's Acharya Azad Shashtri called it a "do or die situation" and asked youths to pick up arms. Shashtri said, "We should immediately ensure getting license of 100 arms in Mewat, and not guns but rifles because rifles can do the long-range firing. It is a do or die situation. This country's division was on the basis of Hindus and Muslims. It’s because of Gandhi that these Muslims stayed back in Mewat."

Shashtri also asked the youth not to be afraid of FIRs. "We shouldn’t be scared of FIRs. There are FIRs against me also but we shouldn’t be scared," he said.

On Friday, VHP division minister Devender Singh told news agency PTI that All the Hindu groups decided to complete the yatra on August 28. "Hope that the yatra will be completed with admiration and enthusiasm."