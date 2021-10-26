scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
Review of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is underway: WHO

Feedback

Review of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin is underway: WHO

Recommendation within next 24 hours if everything goes well, says Margaret Harris.

Covaxin shot undergoes WHO review: REUTERS Covaxin shot undergoes WHO review: REUTERS

A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India's Covaxin shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.
"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a U.N. press briefing.
Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval.

Also Read:  COVID-19: Moderna says its vaccine safe for 6-11 years old children

Also Read: Over 107 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

TAGS:

Videos