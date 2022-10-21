RIL announces demerger of financial services undertaking, to list Jio Financial Services

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will demerge its financial services undertaking - Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) - and will create a separate entity, which will be named Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS), the company said on Friday. The new entity, JFS, would be listed on the Indian stock exchanges.

The RSIL is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL and is an RBI-registered non-deposit-taking systemically important non-banking financial company.

"Pursuant to the scheme, shareholders of RIL will receive one equity share of JFS of face value Rs 10 for one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 held in RIL," the Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate said in a statement.

The investment of RIL in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), which is a part of the financial services undertaking of Reliance Industries, will stand transferred to JFSL.

The company said JFS will acquire liquid assets to provide adequate regulatory capital for lending to consumers and merchants, and incubate other financial services verticals such as insurance, payments, digital broking, and asset management for at least the next three years of business operations.

The regulatory licenses for the key businesses are in place, the statement added.

JFS and its subsidiaries will focus on the digital delivery of financial products to democratise financial services access for 1.4 billion Indians. It plans to launch a consumer and merchant lending business based on proprietary data analytics to complement and supplement the traditional credit bureau-based underwriting, the RIL said.

RIL MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the JFS will be a truly transformational, customer-centric, and digital-first financial services enterprise offering simple, affordable, innovative, and intuitive financial services products to all Indians. JFS, he said, will be a technology-led business, delivering financial products digitally by leveraging the nationwide omnichannel presence of Reliance’s consumer businesses.

"JFS is uniquely positioned to capture multiple growth opportunities in financial services bringing millions of Indians into formal financial institutions,” Ambani added.