‘RIP you little Rockstar’: South African cricketer David Miller's young fan Ane dies of cancer 

South African cricketer David Miller on Saturday announced that one of his young fans, Ane, had passed away. Ane died after losing her years-long battle with cancer.

Miller had posted about her in 2017. In an Instagram post then, the ace cricketer wrote: "What a special little soul. Her passion for life at 5 years is an example to me! Loved catching up with you Ane. Even made me some cup cakes!"

On Saturday, Miller posted a video story on Instagram and wrote, “RIP you little rockstar, Love you always!”. In the post, he said: “Going to miss you so much by skut! The biggest I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level – always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face."

“A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. “You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you So much. RIP,” Miller wrote.

Initially, many thought that the young fan was Miller's daughter. However, soon many users on Twitter clarified that she was one of the fans of the cricketer.

