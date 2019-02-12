RRB Group D result 2019 postponed; to be declared on February 17

The Railway Recruiter Board's (RRB) railway group D examination results which were to be released on 13 February 2019 have now been postponed to 17th February 2019. "Taking into consideration the number of candidates, the board is taking time and precautions to release error-free results. The results of the RRB examinations will be released on Sunday February 17," said a board official.

More than 1.89 crore candidates had registered for the RRB group D examination, which is being held to fill up 62,000 vacancies in various units of Indian railways. Candidates will be intimated about the group D result declaration date and time by their respective RRBs through SMS or e-mail on the registered phone number or emails. Indian railways had announced the massive recruitment drive on February, 10, 2018.

After the RRB group D result is released, RRBs would begin the process of fee refund for the candidates who appeared for the group D exam and were not selected for the next round. For this the candidates need to submit their bank account details through the link which will be activated by the RRBs.

Cut-off marks for each category will be released simultaneously with the results. For unreserved category candidates the minimum required percentage is 40%. For OBC, SC and ST category candidates the minimum required percentage is 30%. To decide the cut-off marks score normalisation process will be followed.

Candidates who qualify in the RRB group D exam will be called for a Physical efficiency test (PET). The criteria are different for male and female candidates. Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds. Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes without putting the weight down. They will have to run for 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds.

The candidates will be given one chance to conduct the test. No second chances will be given, due to which practising the tests in advance is advisable. Hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

The final merit list will be decided by RRBs after verifying the documents of the candidates. The role of the railway recruitment boards is only to select and recommend the candidates for the post. The appointment will be offered by the respective railway administration.

(Edited by Sameer Gaur)

