Rs 80 cr-Rs 100 cr revenue from air sports in India currently: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that Rs 80 crore to Rs 100 crore is generated as revenue from air sports as of now and that he believes it can be 10 times this figure soon. Scindia added that economic multipliers can take that to 3 times. The Union Minister was speaking at the launch of India’s first air sports policy.

While speaking at the event, Scindia also highlighted the aero sports sector can transform into a huge industry since India has huge geographical expanse and around 950 million people aged below 35 years.

He further said that the government is also working on a manufacturing inventive scheme to bolster the manufacturing of air sports equipment. He added, “Of course, we will have to ensure safety. Every national sports association will have to register with ATC. We are also coming up with a segregated air space for air sports much like drones.”

About India’s first-ever air sports policy

Under this policy, the government has formed a body named Air Sports Federation of India which will have a four-tier structure. Each association under the Federation can represent more than one sport and press and secretary of each association will be represented as full members with voting rights in ASFI.

“Whereas on one side, where you’ll have eight members from the government on ASFI, you will have three times that number from the private sector,” Scindia explained. He also said that this will be a private sector-led initiative.

The policy recognises 6 new air sports, thus, making the total number of air sports 11. The body will have its own secretariat.

(With inputs from Poulomi Saha)

