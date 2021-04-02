Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised days after being tested Covid-19 positive

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised days after he was infected with Covid-19. He has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after receiving medical advice. He wrote on Twitter: "As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," the legendary cricketer tweeted on Friday.

Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win. Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2021 Sachin, who'll turn 48 later this month, had confirmed on March 27 that he had shown mild symptoms of coronavirus. In his 24-year cricketing career, Sachin has an unbeaten record of scoring 100 centuries in the international format. pic.twitter.com/dOlq7KkM3G Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state due to coronavirus as the total case count went past 28.12 lakh. Out of these, over 24 lakh people have recovered whereas 54,649 people have succumbed to the contagion. There are more than 3.57 lakh active cases in the state so far.

India's financial capital Mumbai alone reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest one-day rise reported in Mumbai since the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state today in which he'll spell out the state's strategy to tackle the rising coronavirus cases.

Pune district has also imposed a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from tomorrow. "Situation will be reviewed next Friday," Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

