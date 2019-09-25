SAIL recruitment 2019: Bokaro Steel Plant invites applications for 463 vacancies, here's how to apply

SAIL recruitment 2019: Country's leading steel-making company, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has released job notification for its Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand. The company has invited candidates for the posts of the operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee for 463 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for this post online through the SAIL's official job portal, sailcareers.com.

The online application process for the SAIL recruitment 2019 has already started and the portal will close on 11 October 2019. Candidates applying for the post will have to go through a written examination to be eligible for the job. Those who qualify the written test will be called for trade test or skill test.

Vacancy details for SAIL recruitment 2019

Number of vacancies: 463

Vacancies for Operator-cum-Technician trainee: 302

Vacancies for Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler): 8

Vacancies for Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (AITT): 153

Eligibility criteria for SAIL recruitment 2019

Educational qualification for Operator-cum-Technician trainee: Candidates need to hold a three-year full-time diploma in engineering from a government recognised institute in electrical, mechanical, metallurgy, chemical, ceramics or instrumentation discipline along with class 10 of education.

Educational qualification for Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler): Candidates must possess a matriculation certificate and a three-year full-time diploma in engineering.

Educational qualification for Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee: Applicant must also pass All India Trade Test (AITT) conducted by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) after completing the stipulated period of training as Trade Apprentices in an Integrated Steel Plant.

Age limit for SAIL recruitment 2019: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 30 years.

Here's how to apply for SAIL recruitment 2019

Step 1: Visit Sail's official job portal, sailcareers.com

Step 3: Click on 'Recruitment of OCTT, OCT boiler and ACT' under jobs category

Step 4: Click on 'new registration'

Step 5: Fill the form and upload images

Step 6: Make payment

Salary for SAIL recruitment 2019

For the posts of operator-cum-technician trainee the pay scale is between Rs 16,800 - Rs 24,110 and for the Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler) and Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee the pay scale is between Rs 20,600 - Rs 46,500.

Also Read: LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Registration for 8,000 jobs closes on October 1; check exam schedule, fee, other details

Also Read: Coal India plans to hire 4,000 executives and 5,000 workers

Also Read: IBPS Clerk recruitment 2019 notification out: Check out date of application, exam schedule