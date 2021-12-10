SBI’s Internet banking services to be unavailable on December 11

The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its customers that the bank's Internet banking services will be down early morning hours on Saturday, December 11, from 11:30pm to 4:30am.



SBI customers will not be able to use services such as Internet Banking, YONO, INB, YONO Lite, YONO Business and UPI for 300 minutes on Saturday, 11th December, the bank tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience”, the bank said.

"We will be undertaking technology upgrades in the early morning hours on 11 Dec 2021 from 23:30 hrs. to 04.30 (3000 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI's tweet read.





Earlier, the bank had stopped services for technology maintenance on October 8 this year, which took 2 days to complete. And before that on September 15, the bank had cited technological reasons as a reason for halting services.

