Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat flagged off: Routes, fare, timings; all you need to know

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Telangana's Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. This is the eighth Vande Bharat Express introduced by the Indian Railways and is the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. The bookings have started for the train which will commence its operation on Monday.

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat is the second semi-high-speed train in southern India. In November last year, the railways gave the region its first Vande Bharat connecting Mysuru – Bengaluru – Chennai.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Stoppages

The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad stations in Telangana. The travel time from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam will be reduced to eight and a half hours from 12 and a half hours.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Timings

This train will run six days a week except for Sunday. From Secunderabad Junction, the train will depart at 15:00 hours and reach Visakhapatnam at 23:30 hours. From Visakhapatnam, the train will depart at 05:45 hours and will reach Secunderabad at 14:15 hours.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Fares

For AC Chair Car, the fare has been fixed at Rs 1,720 from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad while it will cost Rs 3,170 for the Executive Chair car.

This is the eighth Vande Bharat train introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration. Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kms per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kms per hour.