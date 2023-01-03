'Shame on you': 'Ms Marvel' actor blasts Pakistan ex-army major for claiming she 'honey trapped' politicians

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has hit back at an ex-army officer who claimed she was used by the military as a 'honey trap'. Ali suggested it was an attempt at character assassination, which she said is the worst form of humanity and sin. Famous Pakistani actor, Ali has worked in the Indian movie 'Mom'.



Reacting to the allegation by a former army officer, Ali said: "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Ali's statement comes after Adil Raja, a retired army officer, claimed that some Pakistani actresses and models were working with General (retd) Bajwa and former ISI head Faiz Hameed to trap politicians.

He, however, did not take full names and used only initials like MH, MK, KK, and SA. The video went viral and people were quick to guess the names of the actresses as Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Ali.

Mehwish Hayat, who played a key role in the American series 'Ms Marvel', termed the allegations baseless. Taking to Instagram, she said: "Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about, and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe this bullshit."

"But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore," she wrote.

Kubra Khan also reacted sharply and warned the former officer to withdraw the statement in three days or face defamation. In a post on Instagram, she said she stayed quiet initially because obviously, a fake video was not going to take over her existence. "But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH...So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first (sic)," she wrote.

Kubra then said: "You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is hag and sach If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation."