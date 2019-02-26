'Shame, shame!' Opposition shouts slogans against Imran Khan in Pakistan National Assembly

Members of opposition parties in Pakistan raised slogans against Paksitan PM Imran Khan after the India Air Force (IAF) conducted major strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region on early Tuesday. As a group of 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets entered Pakistan and smashed several JeM terror camps in the Balakot region -- a town in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province -- Pakistani House met amid calls for strong retaliatory action. Balakot is about 80 km from the Line of Control and near Abbotabad where Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was killed in hiding by the US forces.

As per media reports, opposition parties started shouting "shame, shame" against Pak PM Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the reports of India's strikes on its territory.

During the National Assembly proceedings, former Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif also urged all parties to put up a "united front" against India. "Our country, our sovereignty, our integrity are being threatened," Asif said, reported Dawn, adding that "It is the need of the hour that we show solidarity with the Army." Urging his fellow members to show united front, he said India should be sent a message that all of them are "one in the matter of Kashmir".

Meanwhile, India has confirmed that the Air Force conducted the "intelligence-led operation" on the Pakistan-based terror group's biggest training camp in Balakot.

"Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

In the face of imminent danger of another suicide attack in India, a pre-emptive strike became "absolutely necessary", the foreign secretary said.

"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," he said.

