'Shami khel gaya bhai': Netizens praise bolwer as India restrict New Zealand for 273

Indian bowlers, who looked not that effective in the middle overs after taking the first two quick wickets, made a spectacular comeback and picked up six wickets in the last six overs and restricted New Zealand to 273 in 50 overs. In all, Mohammed Shami picked up 5 wickets followed by Kuldeep Yadav (2). Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked one wicket each.

This is appreciation post for Mohammad Shami no fans will pass without liking this Post ❤️#INDvsNZ #shami pic.twitter.com/kfnEiRKy8j — san (@sanjupolytech) October 22, 2023

Netizens praised the Indian bowlers for staging a good comeback and one of the social media users said: "Shami khel gya bhaii."

Vishal Kapoor, another user and screenwriter, said that he was glad to see Shami taking five wickets. "Should have played all the games so far. Bumrah, Siraj and Shami can be lethal against any batting line-up!"

Great to see @MdShami11 come in and take a 5 wicket haul. Should have played all the games so far. Bumrah, Siraj and Shami can be lethal against any batting line-up! @BCCI #INDvsNZ #ICCCricketWorldCup — Vishal Kapoor (@VishalKapoorVK) October 22, 2023

Another user said that India was not up to mark today in the field and also the outfield was not that great it can produce injuries. "Still the death bowling from IND was superb, Kuldeep had great comeback and Jasprit, Siraj does well."

Shami is once again proving he can do this all day ! India was not up to mark today in the field and also the outfield was not that great it can produce injuries,still the death bowling from IND was superb,kuldeep had great comeback and jasprit siraj does well #IndvsNz #CWC2023 — Thejual Krishna B C (@Theju6l) October 22, 2023

India kept New Zealand to just 273 runs with just 5 bowlers with two drop catches of Mitchell and Ravindra, said another user. "Amazing comeback in the last 15 overs. Kuldeep did amazing comeback after his first 5 overs, Shami was brilliant in death, and Siraj Jadeja Bumrah all bowled well."

We kept NZ to just 273 with just 5 bowlers with two drop catches of Mitchell and ravindra, amazing comeback in last 15 overs.

Kuldeep did amazing comeback after his first 5 overs, shami was brilliant in death , siraj jadeja bumrah all bowled well. — Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) October 22, 2023

Harsh said when the ball starts reversing even one bit, Shami can overshadow anyone, and it was his full display today at the back end

Shami deserves lots of appreciation!!✨️💫🧡🇮🇳🧿 pic.twitter.com/JpaY1A89Fw — 𝑺𝒂𝒅𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒂🌙🪻 ll ❤️ (@Pari_Ki_Duniya_) October 22, 2023

