SOTC launches new holiday packages for late bookers, short trips: Details here

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its parent company and its group company SOTC Travel have launched a series of products that will now offer 'Easy travel and Easy & quick travel'.

The company wishes to take advantage of the extended summer and the laid-back booking trends.

The company's products provide affordable prices for those wishing to travel for a short distance while also offering significant discounts for its customers, with an easy payment option and a No cost EMI and pay later option.

The new launch named ‘’ Easy Holidays and Quick & Easy Holidays’’ will mainly target families before schools reopen for children, millennial and high-value couples, and working Individuals.

Thomas Cook India Limited and SOTC Travel have together tactically planned their new launch around international destinations requiring no-visa (Indonesia, Seychelles); visa-on-arrival (Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand); e-visa (Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Oman, Jordan, Kenya, Australia), hassle-free visa (Turkey, Egypt). They have also come up with offers for domestic locales, including Kashmir, Ladakh, the North East and Kerala.

The Covid-19 situation affected the Airline Industry worldwide heavily; the delayed reopening of India’s skies caused many issues for the people to secure visas for their short/mid-haul destinations, and the pent-up demand only worsened. Thomas Cook India Limited and SOTC Travel together have used this opportunity to attract their customers with many options that will let them have convenient options for their travel, such as airfare & visas (where applicable), meals, quality hotels, insurance, sightseeing, and the valued reassurance of the Companies’ experienced Tour managers on select tours.

Rajeev Kale, the President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, has said: “To make holidays simple and smooth for customers this Summer, our ‘Easy Holidays’ offers an exciting range of handpicked favourite closer to home destinations that require no visa or a stress-free visa process and quick turnaround time. We’ve also added exotic locations like Seychelles, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Jordan. Also on offer are top domestic locales. Our ‘Easy Holidays’ come at affordable prices, starting at just Rs. 18,599.00*, and offer great discounts - up to Rs. 29,000.00* and Rs. 5,000.00* off on no-cost EMI transactions. We invite our customers to book now to avail of their much-awaited summer holiday before schools reopen.’’