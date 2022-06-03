Speedy growth in UP because of 'double engine govt': Kumar Mangalam Birla at UP Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit on Friday, where he lay the foundation stone for 1,406 projects valued at over Rs 8,000 crore. The mega summit organized by the Uttar Pradesh Government is being attended by some of the leading industrialists in the country including Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, and Kumar Mangalam Birla.



In his address to the attendees, the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla showered praise on the Uttar Pradesh Government. "Double engine ki sarkar ke chalte, vikas ko mile ek nayi raftaar" (“Speedy growth in UP, thanks to the double engine govt”) the industrialist said in his address. He praised the ‘huge transformation’ that is underway in UP under the present administration in terms of the ease of doing business and the vote of confidence from foreign investors. He noted that despite the pandemic, the state has attracted over 888 million dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI), which is more than it received in the preceding two decades.



Kumar Mangalam Birla lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh administration, calling it ‘one of the most attractive destinations of investment in India.’ Speaking on his own investments in the state, the industrialist said, “Our cement business for example is investing 5000 crores in cement branding capacities in Shahjahanpur and near Lucknow. Several other businesses namely Aluminium, financial services have large investments pipelined to be made in next 3 years.”



“The World today recognizes India's progress. Our PM has also championed Corporate Federalism on one hand and also Comparative Federalism on the other hand: The industrialist said in his address,” the industrialist added in his address, promising to be an active partner in the remarkable development journey of Uttar Pradesh.

