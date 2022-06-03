Demand for blue, grey collar jobs grow by 73% in Q4 FY22: Qjobs

Amid the fading of the pandemic, a uptick in hiring demand has been observed in the blue and grey collar segment. According to the latest report by Qjobs, a blue and grey collar jobs platform, a stirring 73% increase in job vacancies has been witnessed in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous quarter of FY22.

Increased consumer buying has played a vital role in reviving business activities, leading to a rise in demand for manpower in many sectors. Additionally, technological advancements have eased the hiring process while also enabling a far more solid talent discovery from across the country.

Backed by Quess Corp, Qjobs mentioned that, the largest share of jobs for blue & grey collar talent comes from BPO/customer care, delivery, data entry/back office, field sales, and retail/counter sales categories. "These categories together make up over 80 percent of all available vacancies. In the fourth quarter, retail and BFSI sectors have seen a sharp rebound in business across the country. Likewise, most Tier-II and III cities have seen continuous recovery in hiring across sectors."

Design: Mohsin Shaikh

Geographically, Delhi (15%) and Bengaluru (14%) bagged the largest share of jobs with 29 percent of overall job vacancies on Qjobs. Mumbai (13%), Hyderabad (8%), and Pune (7%) followed by Delhi and Bengaluru are the top five cities in India for blue and grey collar jobs.

Qjobs reported a mix of applicant inflow- freshers (43%) and experienced talent with 1-5 years of experience (45%). "When it comes to gender representation, male job seekers (81%) form an overwhelming majority, whereas female job seekers make up 19% of all seekers on the platform. On the education front, 57% of all job seekers are graduates and above. This indicates a better quality of blue and grey collar talent in India which would help leading companies expand their footprints across the country," the company added.

Sekhar Garisa, President – Emerging Businesses & Chief Strategy Officer, Quess Corp, said, “Since the launch of Qjobs, we have witnessed remarkable growth in both the number of job seekers as well as job openings. Our milestone of 5 million job seekers enables us to serve our target clients with a anlarger pool of qualified and verified job seekers. It is also encouraging to see demand up in metro cities indicating that the shadow of a pandemic is behind us.”



