Srinagar: At least 2 cops dead, several injured after attack on police bus

At least two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been killed and 12 injured on Monday when militants opened fire on their bus on the outskirts of Srinagar.

"Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries an attained martyrdom," Kashmir Zonal Police tweeted.

The attack took place in Zewan in the Pantha Chowk area this evening. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital, the police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

