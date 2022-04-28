Steel Minister inaugurates India's largest rebar mill with 1.4 MTPA capacity

Union Minister of Steel Ram Chandra Prasad on Thursday dedicated India's largest 1.4 MTPA capacity rebar mill to the nation at Jindal Steel's 6 MTPA integrated Steel Complex in Angul, Odisha.

Prasad also inspected the functioning of India's first and only coal gasification-based 2 MTPA DRI (Direct Reduced Iron) Plant at Jindal Steel, Angul, noted JSPL in an official statement.

This coal gasification plant is equipped with carbon capture technology and is already capturing approximately 2,000 tonnes of Co2 per day, helping Jindal Steel to reduce its carbon footprint significantly, it stated, adding that it is expanding its Angul Plant capacity from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA and the company will achieve an overall 15 MTPA steelmaking capacity by 2025.

Speaking at the event, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, said, "We are privileged that India's largest TMT rebar mill is being dedicated to the nation in the presence of Union Steel Minister Shri Ram Chandra Prasad. Keeping in line with our sustainability focus, we commissioned India's first CGP based DRI Plant at Angul."

"We are aligned with the Government of India's Climate commitment at COP26 to become a carbon-neutral Nation by 2070," Jindal added.

"We are happy to announce that Jindal Steel now can produce 50 mm TMT Rebars at our 1.4 MTPA rebar mill which will be the first of its kind mill in the Country. Our Research & Development team has successfully developed 50 mm Rebars. We believe in India's growth story and our operations are aligned with the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of making a Self-Reliant India", said Mr. V R Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel and power.

