Jindal Stainless total sales volume surges 23% in FY22

Jindal Stainless Limited's (JSL) total sales volume for FY22 stood at 1,011,292 MT, a jump of 23 per cent as compared to FY21, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During Q4FY22, the steel manufacturer's sales volume stood at 269,168 metric tonnes (MT), registering an uptick of 9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 6per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

"The sales volume was backed by JSL's agile supply chain and a flexible product mix with a focus on value-added product segments. Despite volatility and global disruptions in raw material supply and logistics, JSL effectively upped its exports," the company said in its filing.

JSL's exports sales proportion doubled to 32 per cent of sales volumes in Q4FY22 as compared to 16 per cent in Q4FY21.

The domestic market continued to be marred by cheap stainless steel imports from China and Indonesia in Q4FY22. Domestic demand increased in segments like lifts and elevators and railways.

However, demand in consumer-facing segments like hollowware and pipe and tubes remained muted due to channel de-stocking, owing to an increase in raw material prices.

The steel maker's December quarter (Q3FY2) consolidated profit rose nearly three times to Rs 441.78 crore.

JSL had clocked a profit of Rs 170.20 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a filing to BSE in February this year.

Income during the third quarter increased to Rs 5,682.37 crore, from Rs 3,592.04 crore in the year-ago period.