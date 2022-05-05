Sudarshan Venu elevated as new Managing Director of TVS Motor

Automobile maker TVS Motor Company has announced the elevation of Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the company, effective today. He has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in India and key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe, the company stated.

Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. I am sure that with his leadership, the company will grow stronger and further pivot to the future.”

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company, said, “Sudarshan’s extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally.”

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “I am very thankful for this special opportunity and very excited for the future. With the continued guidance of my father and Sir Ralf and the support of the Board and team, I look forward to further embracing the future of mobility."

Also Read: Binance, Sequoia among many who funded Elon Musk’s Twitter buy-in

Also Read: NABARD provides Rs 12,491 cr financial aid to Punjab for FY22