Supertech twin-tower case: SC agrees to extend demolition deadline to 28 Aug

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to extend the time limit for the demolition of Noida Supertech twin towers by 3 months till 28 August after the demolition company tells the apex court that the building is more sturdy than anticipated. Earlier, the blast was scheduled for May 22.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha passed the order on an application filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) seeking an extension.

SC noted that status report has been filed by NOIDA. The company which carried out a test blast indicated that it may not be possible to demolish the entire structure by 22 May and has sought extension of time till August. It also directed meeting of all stakeholders to be conducted.

Earlier, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, which has been roped in by the Noida authority to demolish the illegally built twin towers, had carried out a test blast last month.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31, 2021 as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms. The top court had also rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch.

(With inputs from Nalini Sharma and Aneesha Mathur)