Suryakumar Yadav named India's captain for T20I series against Australia starting on Nov 23; here's the full squad

Feedback

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been made the vice-captain. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

The five-match T20 series will begin from November 23 in Visakhapatnam.  The five-match T20 series will begin from November 23 in Visakhapatnam. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named Suryakumar Yadav as the captain for the upcoming T20 series against Australia. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been made the vice-captain while Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. The five-match series will begin from November 23 in Visakhapatnam. 

The first match will be played on November 23 in Visakhapatnam, the second on November 26 in Thiruvananthapuram, the third on November 28 in Guwahati, the fourth on December 1 in Raipur, and the fifth on December 3 in Bengaluru.

For the T20 series, which will be first after the World Cup 2023, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah, and some other senior players have been rested. The announcement comes just a day after India lost the World Cup final to Australia on Sunday.    

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Published on: Nov 20, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
