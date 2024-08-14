Talent development, L&D, career pathing to be key HR trends for CY25: Report

A study conducted by ANSR Global found that 88% of the Global Capability Centers (GCCs) leaders identified talent development, learning and development (L&D), and career pathing as top priorities for the upcoming year, while over 70% emphasised leadership development and mentorship as crucial components of their L&D strategy.



The study was conducted across 100 leaders from GCCs to paradigm shift in critical areas of talent development and the innovative application of data analytics to attract, nurture, and retain top-tier talent.



Interestingly, 69% of leaders acknowledged the importance of AI and data analytics in compensation and benefits planning. This indicates a shift towards data-driven decision-making to optimise compensation packages and benefits offerings.



To address these priorities and leverage data insights, GCC leaders at the ANSR Leadership Forum (ALF) identified that AI contributes to the enhancement of HR functions through hyper-personalisation, skills-based differentiation, pay equity audit, deferred cash compensations, job evaluation framework, job evaluation framework, personalised skill development, etc.



Commenting on the findings, co-founder of ANSR Vikram Ahuja said, “In today’s competitive global market, talent stands as the single biggest asset for any organization striving for success. Our recent survey of tech professionals highlighted a crucial need for ongoing upskilling, learning, and development. Complementing this, our latest survey of GCC leaders reveals that they too are prioritizing learning and development, career pathing, and the nurturing of future leaders.”



He further added that as GCCs evolve into strategic partners for headquarters, investing in talent development and leadership growth is essential.



As businesses navigate a competitive landscape, the results underscore a paradigm shift towards prioritizing employee satisfaction and engagement as key drivers of sustained growth and operational excellence.



This comes on the back of yet another study conducted by Feedback Insights and CaptiveAide which revealed that over 52% of GCCs identified India's deep talent pool as a primary reason for choosing the country, spanning areas such as management, technology, engineering, and product development.

