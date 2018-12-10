Telangana Election Results 2018: Watch live coverage on India Today

Election Results 2018 -- The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, marking the end of a long election process. Watch the results unfold LIVE on India Today.

The important players in the state of Telangana are KCR led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Congress-led four-party People's Front, BJP and MIM. Most of the 119 constituencies witnessed a triangular contest between TRS, People's Front and BJP. The Bahujan Left Front (BLD) led by the Communist Party of India Marxist and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were also contesting.

In Telangana, the Chief Electoral Officer has made necessary arrangements for the counting day. The voting machines are kept in the 'strong rooms' secured with central paramilitary forces. The machines will be brought out at 8 am.

"EVMs will be brought out polling station-wise and kept at the counting centres which will have 14 tables (except in Medchal which will have 28). And counting will go on. This will be done after the completion of the full postal ballot count. Counting will be done in the respective constituencies," Mr Kumar told PTI.

The elections were held on December 7 after the state's legislative assembly was dissolved in September, before the end of its term, giving way to the early elections.