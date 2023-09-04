'There were 2-3 Pakistanis...': Gautam Gambhir defends his reaction in viral video during Asia Cup 2023

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday defended his reaction to a crowd that he said was making anti-India slogans during the India-Pakistan match at Kandy's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. A video has surfaced on social media in which the former cricketer can be seen making objectionable while walking out of the stadium. Some claimed that the crowd was chanting 'Dhoni-Dhoni' and 'Kohili-Kohli'. However, Gautam Gambhir said that social media does not capture everything.

"What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP, said there were 2-3 Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. "So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction."

Gautam Gambhir said those coming to watch the match should support the game and not make slogans against any country. "When you have come to watch a match, support your team. There's no need to give political reactions there. There is no need to bring up Kashmir there. There is no need to speak ill about India. You support your team and your country. There was an Indian crowd also, they were supporting their team. I am telling this to both sets of fans, when you come to watch a match, support your teams. No need to talk about the country and Kashmir."

eacting to this, Shahzeb Khan, a social media user, said maybe he's right or maybe he's covering up. "It's hard to believe both sides. Videos can easily be fabricated on social media to prove Gambhir wrong. Meanwhile, he might also change his statements to prove otherwise. It's all so complicated."

India clashed with Pakistan on Saturday but the game was washed out after continuous rain over Kandy.

