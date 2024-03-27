This 1.8 km mysterious crater in Gujarat is result of an Asteroid impact: Study

Scientists have officially confirmed that the colossal 1.8 km wide crater nestled in Gujarat's Kutch region is the outcome of one of the most monumental asteroid crashes ever witnessed on Earth. Known as the Luna structure, this enigmatic crater has long been linked to the ancient Harappan Civilisation. In-depth analysis of the Luna structure unveiled that the impact was triggered by an immense object primarily composed of iron, reshaping the landscape significantly. Notably, layers of ancient plant remains buried beneath the impact debris were dated back approximately 6,905 years using radiocarbon dating techniques.

This groundbreaking revelation stems from a meticulous study conducted by a collaborative team of scientists hailing from esteemed institutions such as the University of Kerala, Geological Survey of India, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Kachchh University, Physical Research Laboratory, and CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute. Their findings have been disseminated in the reputable journal Science Direct.

Situated within the low-lying Banni Plains of the dynamically active Kutch Basin, the Luna structure remains submerged and inaccessible for a significant portion of the year due to its geographical location. Extensive field investigations conducted between 2019 and 2022 underscored the challenges associated with sample collection, primarily attributed to the formidable Quaternary sediments within the structure, hindering comprehensive analysis.

Further scrutiny of the rocks surrounding the Luna structure unearthed the presence of elements synonymous with extraterrestrial origins, including Rhodium, Palladium, Osmium, Iridium, and Platinum. However, the dense ground cover enveloping the Luna structure poses an impediment to ascertaining the precise nature of the impact.

The confirmation of the Luna structure not only augments India's repository of known impact craters but also holds the potential to catalyze further investigations into impact crater and planetary science within the country. Impact cratering events, like the one witnessed in Gujarat, have exerted profound influences on Earth's evolutionary trajectory, shaping phenomena such as the Moon's formation and the emergence of valuable mineral resources.

