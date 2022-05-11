Thomas Cook, SOTC announce new edition of travel offers; check details here

Travel services firms Thomas Cook (India) Limited and SOTC Travel, have launched the 8th edition of Grand Indian Holiday Sale and Super Holiday Sale. Both companies have listed special deals, including discounts of up to Rs. 29,000 and the option to Holiday Now and Pay After Return with cashback of up to Rs. 5000 on offer from May 5 to 20, 2022.



Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale and SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale Offers:

1. Kerala: 6 days at Rs.18,599 (Land only)

2. Himachal: 6 days at Rs. 29,240 (Land only)

3. North East: 7 days at Rs. 47,990

4. Kashmir: 7 days at Rs. 48,200

5. Ladakh: 7 days at Rs. 50,990

6. Uttarakhand: 8 days at Rs. 39,290 (Land only)

7. Chaar Dhaam: 11 days at Rs. 59,990 (Land only)

How to avail the offer?

Thomas Cook’s Grand Indian Holiday Sale and SOTC’s Super Holiday Sale deals are available across the mobile app, portals (thomascook.in and sotc.in), call centres (Thomas Cook: 1800-2099-100 SOTC: 1800 209 3344) – and pan-India retail stores covering India’s metros, mini-metros, tier 2 and 3 key source markets.



Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “I am delighted to announce the launch of our Grand Indian Holiday Sale! We have timed the launch perfectly – coinciding with the booking window for the upcoming summer holiday season. Our Grand Indian Holiday Sale offers unbeatable offers and discounts – intended to inspire customers to avail of special deals to book their favourite destination."

Daniel D’souza President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel, said, “ To ensure peace of mind we have included risk free holidays with zero cancellation, easy & free rescheduling*, our safety program in association with Apollo Clinics, comprehensive travel insurance, on-ground teams and our expert tour managers.”



