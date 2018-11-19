Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan-starrer struggles to stay afloat as number of screens reduced

Thugs of Hindostan has become one of the biggest box-office disappointments Bollywood has witnessed in recent years considering the stellar cast of the film. The film stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film, made at a production cost of about Rs 250 crore, has earned only Rs 146 crore at the box-office so far.

The film directed by Vijay Krishna earned just Rs 5.40 crore in its second weekend. The film had earned Rs 50 crore on its opening day, but the earnings slipped second day onwards after reviewers trashed the film.

Meanwhile, low-budget new releases Pihu and Mohalla Assi earned Rs 95 lakh and Rs 55 lakh respectively over the weekend, while Hollywood film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald collected Rs 7.15 crore at the Indian box office.

Thugs of Hindostan's second weekend collection is lower than the second weekend collection of Salman Khan's Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan's Fan - the two big disappointments in Bollywood in recent times. According to Boxofficeindia, Fan had made around Rs 7.75 crore in its second weekend whereas Tubelight had collected around Rs 7.50 crore.

The number of screens where the film is shown has also reduced from 5,000 screens on opening day to 1800 screens in the second week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "After a dismal extended Week 1, #ThugsOfHindostan went further downhill in Weekend 2.. Sure, the decline was imminent, but, in this case, it's a CRASH. Reduced to 1800 screens in Week 2 [5000 screens in Week 1], #TOH will struggle to stay afloat on weekdays."

#ThugsOfHindostan biz at a glance... Week 1: 134.95 cr Weekend 2: 5.40 cr Total: 140.35 cr Hindi version. India biz.#TOH had collected 119 cr in its 4-day extended opening weekend [Hindi]. The numbers in Weekend 2, simply put, are disastrous. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2018

The movie is an action-adventure in the backdrop of India's fight for independence. Amitabh Bachchan plays the character of Khudabaksh, while Aamir Khan plays Firangi Mallah. This is a rare disappointment for Aamir Khan who has given big hits like Dangal and PK in recent years.

