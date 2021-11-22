Truecaller crosses the milestone of 300 million active users globally

Truecaller, the global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication announced to have crossed the milestone of 300 million users monthly.

"Just over a year ago, we were 250 million strong, which means 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020 in order to build their safety net," the caller ID platform stated.

The Truecaller app is available across the globe and supports multiple languages. However, India continues to be the largest market with over 220 million active users, with a reach that is spread across the country.

Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller said, “We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future.”

The company said the 300 million milestones were achieved on 22nd November 2021.

Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, Truecaller has launched features like Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling, and others for an enriching user experience.

It has taken various initiatives in the recent past like Covid relief to help provide easy access to a large set of updated information related to Covid-designated hospitals, test centres and even identifying scammers to save people from dealing with difficult situations, the company said.

