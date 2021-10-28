Truecaller verifies Indian Railways' national helpline number 139

The integrated National Railways Helpline 139, which is used by thousands of Indians every day, has now been now verified by Truecaller Verified Business Identity solutions. Users will now see a green verified business badge along with the Indian Railways logo while calling IRCTC's helpline.

"Truecaller's verified identity will reduce fraud by assuring people that critical communication like booking details & PNR (Passenger Name Record) status are being delivered by IRCTC and no one else," explained the global caller identification platform in an official statement.

In addition, verified SMS message headers will ensure that people know that they are receiving communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC authorities and no one else. The verified tick mark icon will lock the Indian Railways brand name and profile photo on Truecaller, offering a safer consumer experience and reducing fraud.

IRCTC has partnered with Truecaller to provide passengers with greater trust in communication.

Commenting on the association with Truecaller, Rajni Hasija Chairman & Managing Director IRCTC said, "We are delighted to work with Truecaller to reach our passengers with reliable communication. Passengers will now receive messages with ticket details and PNR confirmations with a verified logo of IRCTC to confirm it has been sent by Indian Railways".

IRCTC had launched the 139 and Helpline Services back in 2007. The helpline receives about 2 lakh calls per day for new ticket bookings, to check booking status, requests for key services like security and medical, special needs for pregnant women, booking wheelchairs and to report safety concerns.

"We are very excited and proud to be working with the Indian Railways - one of the largest employers in the world - on this initiative and we hope that this is the first of many solutions," said Alan Mamedi, CEO & co-founder, Truecaller.

"We remain committed to working with the government and playing a key role in supporting the digital India journey," he added.

Edited by Mohammad Haaris Beg

