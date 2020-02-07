scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Vodafone suffers network issues; users trend 'Vodafonedown' on Twitter

According to tweets on social media, the problem seems to have affected users in Karnataka the most. Vodafone's network failure is suspected to be because of BBMP's drive to remove Optical Fibre Cables in the city

'#Vodafonedown' is trending on Twitter today. The telco's network is reportedly down in Bangalore and other areas. Vodafone users have reported problems in sending and receiving calls, messages, data. Users from Mumbai, Jharkhand and other places have also made similar complaints.

Several users tweeted that the Vodafone network was down for over two hours in Bangalore. Vodafone, responding to users tweets, said that the issue was temporary.

Vodafone said, "We would like to inform that there was a temporary issue which has been resolved," to a consumer who shared the issue on Twitter. The company also requested users facing the issue to restart their handset and check again.

According to tweets on social media, the problem seems to have affected users in Karnataka the most. Vodafone's network failure is suspected to be because of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)'s drive to remove Optical Fibre Cables in the city.

BBMP had reportedly given telcos six weeks, until 7 February, 2020 to remove OFCs above the ground and take them underground.

Here are some social media reactions:

_________________________ _________________________

_________________________

_________________________

_________________________

_________________________

_________________________

_________________________

_________________________

_________________________

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: From London to New York: ED identifies DHFL chief Kapil Wadhawan's assets worth Rs 3,000 crore

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh to announce new industrial policy in March

Also Read: WhatsApp Pay gets NPCI nod for India rollout; to be launched in phased manner

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos