WATCH: Shocking video of elderly man dragged by scooter in Bengaluru goes viral

Bengaluru horror: In another shocking incident, an elderly man was dragged for about one km by a scooter in Bengaluru's Magadi area. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.
The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler and tried to escape the spot. However, the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter. In the video, the elderly man can be seen holding on to the scooter as the biker speeds away.
The scooter rider was forced to stop near a metro station when an auto-rickshaw blocked the two-wheeler driver. The rider was identified as Sahil, a medical salesman, and is currently in police custody.
A case has been registered against the scooter rider at Govindraj Nagar police station. "The victim, Muttappa, a native of Vijayour district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," a senior official told the news agency ANI.
This shocking incident comes just weeks after a 20-year-old girl, Anjali, was hit by a car and dragged by it for 12km in Delhi. Anjali worked at an event management company and was riding her scooter with her friend Nidhi when a car hit her. She was caught in the left front wheel of the car and she was dragged for 12 kilometers.
