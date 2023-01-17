WATCH: Shocking video of elderly man dragged by scooter in Bengaluru goes viral

Bengaluru horror: In another shocking incident, an elderly man was dragged for about one km by a scooter in Bengaluru's Magadi area. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler and tried to escape the spot. However, the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter. In the video, the elderly man can be seen holding on to the scooter as the biker speeds away.

#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru's Magadi road



The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar: DCP West Bengaluru



(Video verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/nntPxaZxSu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

The scooter rider was forced to stop near a metro station when an auto-rickshaw blocked the two-wheeler driver. The rider was identified as Sahil, a medical salesman, and is currently in police custody.

A case has been registered against the scooter rider at Govindraj Nagar police station. "The victim, Muttappa, a native of Vijayour district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," a senior official told the news agency ANI.

This shocking incident comes just weeks after a 20-year-old girl, Anjali, was hit by a car and dragged by it for 12km in Delhi. Anjali worked at an event management company and was riding her scooter with her friend Nidhi when a car hit her. She was caught in the left front wheel of the car and she was dragged for 12 kilometers.

