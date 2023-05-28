'What a magnificent new...': Shah Rukh Khan praises new Parliament building; PM responds

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday praised the new Parliament building, calling it 'magnificent'. The new Parliament, built in record time, is set to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation, and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji," the actor said, sharing a video of the new building. "A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."

PM Modi responded to Khan's tweet, saying the new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. "Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride," he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi shared a video of the Parliament building which he said will make every Indian proud. "This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building," he said. PM Modi then requested people "to share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts". "I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride."

On Saturday, PM Modi described the new Parliament building as a "temple of democracy" and wished that it continues to strengthen India's development trajectory and empower millions. Modi, who had urged people to share a video of the new building on Twitter with the hashtag 'MyParliamentMyPride', also noted that through very emotional voiceovers, people are conveying a spirit of pride that the nation is getting a new Parliament that will keep working to fulfill people's aspirations with more vigour.

Modi tagged posts by several well-known personalities and movie superstars on the new Parliament building, including Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth. The film stars posted on Twitter the video of the new Parliament building with their own voiceovers. In a tweet, Akshay Kumar said, "Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India's growth story." Reacting to his tweet, Modi said, "You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future."

Sharing a video of the new Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, "This newly constructed building of Parliament is a living symbol of our great democracy, which will become a picture of new and strong India." Replying to his tweet, the Prime Minister said, "These words of the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha are going to further strengthen the heritage of Indian democracy, and will give a new impetus to the journey from Sankalp to Siddhi in Amritkal."

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated today and the ceremony has begun with an early morning havan and a multi-religion prayer followed by a formal opening in Lok Sabha by Modi. As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building even as 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

The havan is being held outside the new building and the ceremonial scepter Sengol will be handed over to Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

The Sengol will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building. The triangular-shaped four-story Parliament building has a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The building has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

(With inputs from PTI)



