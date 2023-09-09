scorecardresearch
Business Today
With 112 outcomes, G20 India the 'most ambitious' in the group's history: Amitabh Kant as 'Delhi Declaration' adopted

Amitabh Kant called the declaration "historical and path-breaking". Kant said 100 per cent consensus was achieved on all developmental and geo-political issues, something that was hard to expect considering sharp divisions between the West and Russia-China.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that G20 members have arrived at a consensus to adopt the 'Delhi Declaration' Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that G20 members have arrived at a consensus to adopt the 'Delhi Declaration'
SUMMARY
  • PM Modi announced that G20 members have arrived at a consensus to adopt the 'Delhi Declaration
  • India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said this demonstrated the PM's leadership in today's world
  • Kant said 100 per cent consensus was achieved on all developmental and geo-political issues

G20 Summit 2023: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that G20 members had arrived at a consensus to adopt the 'Delhi Declaration', India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said this demonstrated the PM's leadership in today's world. He called the declaration "historical and path-breaking". Kant said 100 per cent consensus was achieved on all developmental and geo-political issues, something that was hard to expect considering sharp divisions between the West and Russia-China on the war in Ukraine.  

Also Read: Consensus reached at G20, 'New Delhi Declaration' adopted, announces PM Modi

"Historical & Path breaking G 20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM Narendra Modi's leadership in today’s world," Kant said in a tweet. He also listed what all were included in the declaration. Among the issues that the group focussed on were strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth; accelerating progress on SDGs; green development pact for a sustainable future; multilateral institutions for the 21st century; and reinvigorating multilateralism.

Kant said that G20 India has been the 'most ambitious' in the history of the G20 presidencies. "With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies," he said. 

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said he had received good news. "Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adoption of this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible."


 

Published on: Sep 09, 2023, 4:13 PM IST
