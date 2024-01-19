Woolmark Company and Andamen Unveil APEX: A Premium Men's Winter Collection

The Woolmark Company, a globally revered Australian brand, has joined forces with Andamen, a distinguished Indian-origin premium menswear label, to introduce APEX, an exquisite men's luxury winter collection. Melding uncompromising quality with sustainable practices, APEX embodies a seamless blend of Australian excellence and Indian artistry.

This classic collection boasts over 30 meticulously crafted pieces, tailored for the modern man who appreciates a harmonious fusion of homegrown refinement and an unwavering commitment to perfection shared by both brands. The collaboration not only showcases the commitment to quality but also aligns with the 'make-in-India' initiative, championing sustainable practices in the fashion industry.

APEX encompasses a range of apparel, including Crew neck, Polo, Pullover, and Sweater each elevated with the touch of fine gauge German knitting machines used by The Woolmark Company. This state-of-the-art technology adds world-class luxurious touches of merino wool and cashmere to the collection, ensuring a sophisticated and indulgent experience.

Designed for suave fashion enthusiasts who appreciate classic silhouettes, APEX offers a collection that is elemental in its Indian essence while exuding elevated class. The collaboration between two industry leaders—the Woolmark Company, known for its best-processed wool fabric, and Andamen, surpassing expectations in men's luxury fashion—transcends the ordinary. APEX is not just a collection; it's a reflection of enduring timeless Indian traditions meeting world-class sophistication.

Mr. Siddharth Suri, Founder, Andamen said “With our Apex collection, our dream to create an Indian brand that embodies sophistication and excellence takes a giant leap, pinnacle of Andamen's essence: to marry our Indian roots and aspirations to the world’s highest standards of quality. Our collaboration with Woolmark has been the cornerstone of our pursuit of excellence, achieving the highest standards.”

Mr. Ajay Pradhan, Head of Marketing and Business Development, The Woolmark Company said, "We are delighted to partner with Andamen in their journey to explore merino wool. Australian merino wool has always been preferred fiber among global premium brands who value mindful luxury. Each piece of Apex collection in wool is 100% natural and biodegradable."

The APEX Collection is a testament to the enduring passion, perseverance, and pursuit of perfection nurtured by both brands over the years. The craftsmanship showcased in these co-created garments not only exude a global appeal but also tell a compelling story of tradition meeting innovation.

